Northern hemisphere swelters under extreme heat

North America, the Middle East, and Europe are sweltering under dangerous heat.

Wildfires are raging in Greece and Turkey, and the latter saw its highest ever temperature, 50.5°C (122.9°F). Iran saw even higher readings last week, forcing banks and businesses in the capital to shut down because the power infrastructure, damaged by recent Israeli attacks, could not cope.

A heat dome over the eastern US, meanwhile, is expected to put 150 million people — nearly half the country’s population — at risk of heat effects today, and the US may see record-breaking temperatures in the middle of the week, Scientific American reported.