In Trump 2, personnel isn’t policy

It’s a piece of conventional wisdom on the new American right that Donald Trump struggled in his first term because he hired the wrong people — old-think Bush Republicans, figures like Rex Tillerson and Steven Mnuchin, who didn’t have a populist bone in their bodies.

Trump’s most passionate supporters weren’t going to make that mistake again. They created initiatives like American Moment, Project 2025, and others aimed at grooming and credentialing a cadre of MAGA appointees. When Trump took office, the America Firsters moved en masse into the Department of Defense. Big Tech avengers seized the antitrust apparatus. Conspiracy-minded podcasters took over the FBI.

And yet — just as Trump often ignored his conventional advisers in the first term, he’s stunned loyalists by sweeping aside this carefully assembled apparat in 2025. He ignored the DoD aides who opposed an attack on Iran, and humiliated his nominal top spy, the anti-establishment Tulsi Gabbard, when she downplayed the Iranian nuclear threat. He’s left the bloggers to defend keeping Jeffrey Epstein’s secrets. He’s replaced talk of sinister tech monopolies with embracing Big American Tech, largely refashioned as Big American AI.

“It turns out that personnel isn’t policy,” the executive director of The American Conservative, Curt Mills, told me glumly over lunch in Washington last week.

Mills was reflecting on a truism of American government that is, usually, true. Trump’s predecessor, Joe Biden, handed off pieces of the regulatory apparatus to allies of his primary competitor Elizabeth Warren, producing a domestic policy that pleasantly surprised his party’s left and infuriated American business leaders. A few parts of Trump’s second administration have followed the same pattern: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his aides have chipped away at longstanding bipartisan health policy. Trump’s preference for fossil fuels over renewable energy has been mirrored in appointments and a raft of policy changes across the government.

But on the highest-profile issues, the ones that attract Trump’s own boundless energy and attention, the president has largely ignored his new staff.