DR Congo church attack kills dozens

Jul 28, 2025, 6:39am EDT
Rebels in Congo.
Stringer/File Photo/Reuters

An Islamic State affiliate killed more than 40 churchgoers in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a region already beset by government clashes with a separate rebel group.

A United Nations peacekeeping force said the Allied Democratic Forces killed at least nine children and looted nearby businesses.

Violent extremism has increased throughout Africa in recent years, although until lately it was mostly restricted to the Sahel region, where militias hold control over swaths of territory.

The DRC has also previously clashed with a Rwanda-backed rebel group in the mineral-rich region, a conflict which has led to thousands of deaths and millions being displaced, creating one of the world’s biggest humanitarian crises.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
