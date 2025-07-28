Abu Dhabi mansion breaks record for most expensive in the UAE capital

A mansion to rival any Beverly Hills compound just sold for 400 million dirhams ($109 million) in Abu Dhabi, making it the most expensive home ever sold in the capital, according to developer Aldar.

With eight bedrooms, a private cinema, wellness suites, and panoramic sea views — spread across almost 70,000 square feet — the house is part of Aldar’s new Faya development of 37 ultra-luxury homes.

The record-breaking deal follows the 137 million dirhams sale of the Nobu Residences penthouse. With the Louvre, the future Guggenheim, and the world’s wealthy setting up in the ADGM financial hub nearby, Saadiyat Island is emerging as Abu Dhabi’s prime real estate district.