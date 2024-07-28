Venezuelans vote in election that could challenge President Nicolás Maduro’s reign

Venezuelans voted on Sunday in an election many suspect may be marred by fraud and potentially end in violence. The results are expected after polls close at 6 p.m. local time.

President Nicolás Maduro seems on track for a defeat at the ballot box, polls suggest, but he has promised a “bloodbath” if he loses.

His main opposition for the presidency is Edmundo Gonzalez, a former diplomat who is the stand-in for opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who was banned from running by Maduro’s government. A conservative, she has promised to privatize the country’s energy sector and bring home the millions of Venezuelans who have fled the country.

AD

International observers have been blocked from entering the country for the vote, including a delegation of ex-presidents from around Latin America who tried to travel to Caracas from Panama on Friday.



