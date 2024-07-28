North Korea could run nuclear tests during US election, South warns

North Korea may time a nuclear test around the US presidential election to increase its international leverage, South Korean Defense Minister Shin Wonsik warned on Sunday in an interview, Bloomberg reported.

The warning comes as North Korea has unveiled several new missiles and touted its “unconditional” support for Russia, which could see potential weapon transfers to aid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Those close ties could embolden North Korea to attempt a nuclear test, as Russia could use its veto power at the United Nations Security Council to block any sanctions against it.

Multiple reports have suggested that North Korea plans to make nuclear warheads and is planning to test out its progress in miniaturizing weapons. Shin said he believes that “Russia is providing technical support not just for rockets but for the modernization of conventional weapons that North Korea wants.”

Shin was in Tokyo to meet officials from the US and Japan and sign a deal to standardize missile tracking and enhance defense cooperation in face of North Korea’s aggression.