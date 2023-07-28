Kenya reports cyber attacks causing government system outages

The Kenyan government has focused on digitizing its services for citizens over the last decade, since the launch of the Huduma Kenya Service Delivery Programme by former President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2013. The aim of the program was to integrate and devolve government services including access to identification and birth certificates, immigration services and business licensing.

Government data now shows millions of Kenyans continue to access the services through the e-government platform to date, one of the more successful implementations on the continent. This is why these cyber attacks have been especially notable and impactful.

President William Ruto last month launched Gava Express, a program intended to make it even easier to access government services, particularly for those using feature phones. He said the aim was to enhance service delivery, increase revenue collection, promote transparency, and eliminate corruption.

However, with the recent attacks across several government ministries and private agencies causing simultaneous outages, this raises questions about the capacity of Kenya’s cyber infrastructure to protect citizens’ data and withstand malicious attacks.

A report by global cybersecurity firm Trend Micro estimated that Kenya lost $36 million to cyber criminals in 2022 alone, after attacks on banks and other agencies. While this may not be entirely a unique phenomenon to Kenya, the reality is that sustained cyber attacks would be detrimental to economic progress and political stability. The government has a duty to provide access to its services and ensure that data is stored securely.