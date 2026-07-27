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Uganda hires Washington lobbyists to combat rights reputation

Jul 27, 2026, 10:16am EDT
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Muhoozi Kainerugaba in Bombo, Luweero District, Uganda, Oct. 10, 2022.
Muhoozi Kainerugaba. Abubaker Lubowa/Reuters

Uganda hired two lobbying firms in Washington, DC as Kampala seeks to combat criticism of its rights record and make the case for ending Ebola-related restrictions.

The push comes as American lawmakers question the outsized role of Chief of Defense Forces Muhoozi Kainerugaba — President Yoweri Museveni’s son and a potential successor — who has drawn criticism for crackdowns on opposition figures, the media, and exerting military influence over politics. US Sen. Jeanne Shaheen told Semafor that Muhoozi’s “continued repression” is a “clear indication of his desire to consolidate power.”

Moran Global Strategies and Skyline Capitol registered as foreign agents for Uganda this month, according to public filings. The two firms join Scribe Strategies & Advisors, which has represented Uganda since January. Uganda, which discharged its final Ebola patient last week, is in particular pushing to be decoupled from the worse-hit DR Congo in global Ebola-related travel restrictions.

Adrian Elimian
AD