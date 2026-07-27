Trump stops in Michigan swing district

President Donald Trump is scheduled to stop at an auto facility in Michigan on Monday as the GOP pivots to the midterms.

“The president pledged to put Michigan workers back to work, and he’s doing it,” said White House spokesperson Liz Huston.

Trump is visiting a General Motors facility in Milford, in a congressional district where a crowded field of Democrats are vying to challenge GOP incumbent Rep. Tom Barrett.

Democrats are hoping Trump’s low approval ratings, tariff-related business shocks, and high gas prices will put the purple seat in play.

Trump’s visit is taking place the same day as the opening of the Gordie Howe Bridge between Detroit and Ontario, which has emerged as a symbol of tensions between Canada and the US. A joint opening ceremony last week was spiked after Trump renewed his trade war against Canada.