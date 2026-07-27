Russia cancels navy parade fearing Ukraine drone attacks

Russia canceled its annual St Petersburg Navy Day parade for the second straight year because of the threat of Ukrainian drone attacks.

Kyiv’s long-range strike capabilities are increasingly hurting Russia far from the front lines: Moscow’s Victory Day parade in Red Square in May was significantly scaled back because of the possibility of attacks, St Petersburg’s oil terminal was damaged during a showpiece economic forum in June, and an e-commerce logistics hub in the same city came under fire last week.

Attacks on oil refineries have caused a fuel crisis, with gasoline sales volume down 47% and prices up 45% since the start of the year, according to Meduza.