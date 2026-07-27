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Russia cancels navy parade fearing Ukraine drone attacks

Jul 27, 2026, 6:32am EDT
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Smoke billows after Ukrainian drone attacks in Moscow.
Stringer/Reuters

Russia canceled its annual St Petersburg Navy Day parade for the second straight year because of the threat of Ukrainian drone attacks.

Kyiv’s long-range strike capabilities are increasingly hurting Russia far from the front lines: Moscow’s Victory Day parade in Red Square in May was significantly scaled back because of the possibility of attacks, St Petersburg’s oil terminal was damaged during a showpiece economic forum in June, and an e-commerce logistics hub in the same city came under fire last week.

Attacks on oil refineries have caused a fuel crisis, with gasoline sales volume down 47% and prices up 45% since the start of the year, according to Meduza.

Tom Chivers
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