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Exclusive / Everyone wants something from Thune

Burgess Everett
Burgess Everett
Congressional Bureau Chief
Jul 27, 2026, 5:22am EDT
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John Thune
Annabelle Gordon/Reuters

Senate Majority Leader John Thune’s two-week road to recess starts Monday evening with a procedural vote on Jay Clayton’s nomination to be director of national intelligence. It’s shaping up to be a rocky trip.

Republican Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Rick Scott of Florida say they will object to recess if the chamber doesn’t pass the SAVE America voter ID bill. The motion to adjourn could be approved by a simple majority, but it’s rare to have a roll-call vote for that.

A few blocks up Pennsylvania Avenue, President Donald Trump wants Thune to approve the House-passed budget before recess. And bipartisan groups of senators want deals on crypto, college sports, and Russia sanctions — all of which could take several days apiece to process.

Thune has indicated he’ll prioritize Trump’s nominees, funding the government through the election, and possibly Russia sanctions.

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