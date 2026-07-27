Europe races to tame wildfires across the continent

A wildfire around Madrid remained “active and uncontrolled” and France faced a race against time to tame blazes near Bordeaux, with temperatures expected to soar across the continent this week.

The fires sweeping across Europe — the world’s fastest-warming continent — have forced hundreds of thousands to flee their homes; a senior EU official warned the region is “not prepared” for the consequences of climate change.

Soaring temperatures have caused havoc throughout the Northern Hemisphere: More than 400 people were hospitalized for heat-related issues in Tokyo last week, a scorching heat dome is expected to affect as many as 70 million people in the US in the coming days, and even usually sodden Scotland has raced to contain fires.