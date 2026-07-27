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Europe races to tame wildfires across the continent

Jul 27, 2026, 6:37am EDT
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Military Emergencies Unit (UME) put out a wildfire in San Martin de Valdeiglesias, Madrid.
Ana Beltran/Reuters

A wildfire around Madrid remained “active and uncontrolled” and France faced a race against time to tame blazes near Bordeaux, with temperatures expected to soar across the continent this week.

The fires sweeping across Europe — the world’s fastest-warming continent — have forced hundreds of thousands to flee their homes; a senior EU official warned the region is “not prepared” for the consequences of climate change.

Soaring temperatures have caused havoc throughout the Northern Hemisphere: More than 400 people were hospitalized for heat-related issues in Tokyo last week, a scorching heat dome is expected to affect as many as 70 million people in the US in the coming days, and even usually sodden Scotland has raced to contain fires.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD