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Europe cuts overseas aid budgets

Jul 27, 2026, 7:31pm EDT
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A woman carries a fish basket as she walks past fishermen sorting their catch on the shores of Lake Chilwa, near the border with Mozambique, in Malawi
Eldson Chagara/Reuters

European countries are severely reducing overseas aid budgets, compounding Washington’s cuts.

US President Donald Trump shuttered USAID, the world’s largest provider, last year. But new figures show that the EU cut its own aid budget 13.8% in 2025, and member states’ individual aid contributions fell almost 10% on average, World Politics Review reported.

The UK also published its country-by-country funding plans, showing how previously announced cuts would be distributed: Some African countries, such as Malawi, will see aid inflows fall by more than 90% by 2029. The impacts of aid cuts on global health have been disputed, but the Center for Global Development estimates that USAID cuts caused hundreds of thousands of deaths and fueled armed conflicts in Africa.

Tom Chivers
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