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Chip rout weighs on oil optimism

Jul 27, 2026, 6:51pm EDT
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Manami Yamada/Reuters

US stocks were mixed Monday, as relief over falling oil prices was overshadowed by renewed anxieties in the AI trade.

Oil fell nearly 6% after the US and Iran paused strikes, but a new round of Nvidia deals exceeding $750 billion fueled investor concerns over AI’s circular funding and excessive capex, along with broader turmoil in semiconductor stocks: ASML plunged after The Information reported that a Chinese state firm would mass-produce advanced lithography machines, which the Dutch chipmaker currently has a stranglehold on.

Earnings from Meta, Microsoft, and Amazon expected later this week could fuel further volatility, amid fears of the “air being let out” of the AI bubble, a portfolio manager said.

One-year stock performance of chip firms
Brendan Ruberry
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