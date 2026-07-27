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Chinese investments in Africa soar to $34 billion so far this year

Jul 27, 2026, 10:16am EDT
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A Chinese engineer and a local construction worker work on a section of the Mombasa-Nairobi standard gauge railway in Kenya.
Noor Khamis/Reuters

Chinese infrastructure and energy investment in Africa nearly tripled in the first half of 2026, rising to $33.5 billion — the highest half-year total on record and by far the strongest performance of any region under Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative, a new report found. The surge was driven by major energy and metals projects, but also reflects manufacturers using Africa’s preferential access to US and EU markets to navigate growing trade barriers elsewhere.

Ethiopia recorded the largest increase of any country, led by a $14.2 billion Ming Yang Smart Energy green power and ammonia project. Egypt attracted $12.2 billion, including a $10 billion steel mill, while Zambia announced plans for a 660 MW coal plant, pending regulatory approval. Most other BRI regions, by contrast, saw investment fall even as construction activity increased.

According to the analysis from the Shanghai-based Green Finance & Development Center and the University of Queensland in Australia, volatility stemming from the Strait of Hormuz crisis is likely to accelerate Chinese investment in green energy and manufacturing, rather than slow overall overseas spending.

Yinka Adegoke
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