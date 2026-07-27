Carlyle strikes first deal in new defense push

Carlyle has acquired Secturion Systems, the first deal from the private-equity firm’s new fund focused on medium-sized companies that sell to the government.

The DC-based investment firm, which has $475 billion of assets under management, has been raising up to $3 billion for a new platform that focuses on mid-market companies in aerospace, defense, and supply-chain resiliency, people familiar with the matter said. (The effort was first reported by Bloomberg.)

Secturion’s customers include the US Navy and Boeing.

In a statement, Ian Fujiyama, the fund’s chairman, called Secturion a “compelling fit” for its first investment.

Private-equity firms are racing to seize on an uptick in military spending across the US and Europe. PE investments in global defense and aerospace companies exceeded $50 billion in 2025, just shy of 2021’s record, according to Pitchbook data, with a record 332 deals struck last year.