Americans are feeling less gloomy about the economy, poll finds

Americans’ economic pessimism eased somewhat this month, a positive sign for the White House as it battles inflation fueled by the Iran war.

Gallup’s economic confidence measure rose to -31 in July from a low of -45 in May, an improvement largely driven by Republicans and independents shifting in a more positive direction.

Twenty-two percent of American adults rate US economic conditions as excellent or good (still, that’s up from 16% in May). A plurality — 44% — say economic conditions are poor, and more than two-thirds say they’re getting worse.

The poll was conducted July 1-19, during which time Trump declared the brief ceasefire with Iran “over” and both sides traded escalating strikes. Oil prices have since seen a larger rebound.

The conflict and its upward pressure on gas prices has even Republican voters feeling much less optimistic than they did at the same point during Trump’s first term, The Washington Post writes.