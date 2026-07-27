Amazon targets SpaceX dominance

Amazon plans to launch more than 5,000 satellites to provide global data and phone services, as competition heats up in the commercial space sector.

The planned constellation would be a significant increase upon the Jeff Bezos-owned firm’s 390 satellites currently in orbit — a figure dwarfed by Elon Musk’s Starlink, which dominates satellite mobile communications with nearly 11,000 satellites.

Musk also claims a virtual monopoly on launches through SpaceX, which is reportedly mulling a mobile service for US consumers. The two moguls are also competing to design NASA’s next lunar lander, with Blue Origin and SpaceX’s respective models set to begin testing next year.