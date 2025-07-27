Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Thailand, Cambodia agree to talks to resolve border dispute

Jul 27, 2025, 12:39pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
A Thai military mobile unit fires towards Cambodia’s side after Thailand and Cambodia
Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

Thailand and Cambodia agreed to talks in Malaysia on Monday aimed at ending their ballooning border dispute.

The negotiations follow pressure from US President Donald Trump, who said further fighting would jeopardize the countries’ trade talks with Washington — the latest reflection of how Trump’s trade salvo has become interwoven with US foreign policy.

Without a trade deal, both nations face steep tariffs beginning Friday, but it remains unclear if Trump’s threats will be enough to end the conflict.

The announcement of the Kuala Lumpur talks did not seem to slow the fighting on Sunday; more than 30 people have died in the four days since the dispute began.

J.D. Capelouto
AD
AD