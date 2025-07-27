Thailand, Cambodia agree to talks to resolve border dispute

Thailand and Cambodia agreed to talks in Malaysia on Monday aimed at ending their ballooning border dispute.

The negotiations follow pressure from US President Donald Trump, who said further fighting would jeopardize the countries’ trade talks with Washington — the latest reflection of how Trump’s trade salvo has become interwoven with US foreign policy.

Without a trade deal, both nations face steep tariffs beginning Friday, but it remains unclear if Trump’s threats will be enough to end the conflict.

The announcement of the Kuala Lumpur talks did not seem to slow the fighting on Sunday; more than 30 people have died in the four days since the dispute began.