Israel begins limited military pauses to allow Gaza aid

Israel announced it would pause fighting in some parts of Gaza each day to allow Palestinians to access aid, amid growing international condemnation over the territory’s humanitarian crisis.

The establishment of humanitarian corridors comes as The New York Times reported Israel’s military found no proof Hamas stole United Nations-provided aid.

The decision to also allow food airdrops was made “hastily and in a state of panic,” Haaretz reported: Israel’s government realized it is no closer to a hostage deal — the US ditched ceasefire talks in Qatar last week — while accounts of starving Palestinians have turned global public opinion further against Israel.

The UK and Germany are weighing toughening their stance on the conflict after France moved to recognize a Palestinian state.