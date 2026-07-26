Tech leaders back open-source AI

A wave of US tech executives, led by Nvidia’s CEO, rushed to back the development of open-source AI models as divides in the industry widen.

Jensen Huang’s letter, which was signed by Meta, Microsoft, and Palantir, argues that open models, which anyone can download and modify, drive innovation and commerce.

It marks an effort to head off potential government restrictions on open-source AI as the White House debates how to respond to the rise of advanced Chinese AI models that are accused of ripping off the top US systems.

Closed model maker Anthropic didn’t sign Huang’s letter — rival OpenAI backed it later — reflecting rifts in the fight over “who controls the AI economy,” one tech newsletter wrote.