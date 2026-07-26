Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Suspect in Berlin Pride attack killed after manhunt

Jul 26, 2026, 6:22pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz speaks next to an altar draped in rainbow flags during a memorial service
Christian Mang/Reuters

A deadly attack on a Pride celebration in Berlin on Saturday inflamed Europe’s fraught debate over migration and extremism.

Authorities said a 21-year-old man — a German citizen whose family immigrated from Lebanon — drove a van into the crowd, killing one person and injuring more than 25.

It comes weeks ahead of regional elections in which the far-right Alternative for Germany party, which campaigns against migration and casts Islam as a threat to German society, leads in the polls.

The suspect, who was killed by police Sunday, was known to authorities and was in deradicalization consultations, Die Welt reported: His next meeting was scheduled for Monday.

Such assaults are the “inevitable consequence of a deliberately overburdened system,” Berliner Zeitung’s editor argued.

J.D. Capelouto
AD