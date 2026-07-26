Russia’s war narrative falters

Russia is suffering from “narrative collapse” in its war against Ukraine, a journalist said, as Kyiv turns the tide in the conflict — on the front lines and in American right-wing media.

Within US President Donald Trump’s MAGA coalition, “fault lines on Ukraine are widening,” The Insider editor Michael Weiss added.

In a turnaround, hard-right activist and Trump ally Laura Loomer told The Associated Press in Kyiv that some American leaders “are being influenced by propaganda” from Russia.

She said she spoke with Trump after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is set to visit the White House on Tuesday.

And in a rare face-to-face remark, the president of Kazakhstan, a Kremlin ally, told Russia’s Vladimir Putin that the war should be “frozen.”