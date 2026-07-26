Iran and Ukraine wars merge in the Caspian Sea

The Ukraine and Iran wars collided over the weekend, as Kyiv attacked an Iranian commercial ship in the Caspian Sea.

Tehran accused Ukraine of trying to expand its war with Russia, while Kyiv said the ship contained military cargo headed to Iran.

Ukraine also accused Russia of assisting Iran with satellite surveillance of US bases.

Ukraine has played a role in the Iran war by providing counter-drone tools to Gulf states, but now the conflicts “have officially merged,” a Wall Street Journal reporter wrote.

Some in Tehran believe Iran should expand cooperation with Russia or consider attacks against Ukrainian vessels or infrastructure, an expert wrote, though that could “give NATO members a stronger incentive to participate in military action against Iran.”