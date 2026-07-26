Exclusive / Brown-Forman rejects Sazerac approach

Closely held liquor giant Brown-Forman — the subject of multiple takeover efforts in recent months — has rebuffed an approach from Buffalo Trace owner Sazerac, arguing that the $15 billion bid does not align with its “vision for Brown-Forman’s future.”

Sazerac had made an initial approach in May, according to people familiar with the matter and a letter reviewed by Semafor.

Brown-Forman ignored that approach until Sunday, after Sazerac had reiterated that interest in a second letter Friday. The terms of the initial deal remain unchanged.

Sazerac directly reached out to Brown family members with the second letter to inform them of the offer, according to people familiar with the matter.

Some of Brown-Forman’s advisers had privately intimated to Sazerac’s advisers that the Brown family, the controlling shareholders of Brown-Forman, were not interested in the offer on the table weeks ago, according to some of the people.

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Sazerac offered $32 per share for both the voting Class A shares — largely held by the Brown family — and the nonvoting Class B shares, according to the letter. Sazerac also offered the Brown family the option to roll their equity into Sazerac, giving them a degree of control and influence over the pro-forma company, and offered the family proportional board representation at Sazerac. Brown family members currently hold three board seats at Brown-Forman. Sazerac also offered a dividend above what Brown-Forman shareholders currently receive, which is about 22 cents a quarter per share.

“Sazerac stands ready to improve the terms of our offer, should the board engage with us,” Sazerac Executive Chairman Mark Brown and CEO Jake Wenz wrote in Friday’s letter. “We remain flexible.”

Spokespeople for Sazerac and Brown-Forman both declined to comment.