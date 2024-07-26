Venezuelans prepare for one of their most consequential elections

Concerns over a free and fair election persist, but ordinary Venezuelans are defending the vote

Sources: UN Watch , The Washington Post

There’s a chance Maduro’s government could undermine the election again given his track record, experts warned at a UN Watch conference recently. But hopes for change are high among Venezuelans. Thousands of opposition-recruited volunteers are serving as “witnesses” on election day to make sure rules are followed, The Washington Post reported. Maduro’s government tried to deter them by only allowing volunteers to supervise their own area — meaning they will effectively surveil their own neighbors and risk being ostracized, especially in pro-government regions — but many said they were prepared to face the risks. “There are hundreds of Venezuelans joining an army of brave men, brave women, willing to defend our vote, even with our lives,” one witness told the Post.