US Secretary of State Blinken begins Asia tour to reassure allies

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken began a ten-day Asia tour on Thursday in a trip analysts said was aimed at reassuring American allies about Washington’s commitment to the region.

Blinken will visit six countries during his longest Asia tour to date: Vietnam, Laos, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, and Mongolia.

It is a signal to US allies that President Joe Biden is “all in” on Indo-Pacific security concerns, a US State Department official said, especially after political uncertainty over Biden ending his reelection campaign.

Observers said the White House is also attempting to redirect its attention from the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza to “its biggest strategic challenger,” China, Nikkei reported.

Blinken will especially hope to court Vietnam, described by some as a “swing state” in the US-China bid for influence in the region.