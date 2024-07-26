Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Jeronimo Gonzalez
Jeronimo Gonzalez
Updated Jul 26, 2024, 12:02pm EDT

Sinaloa drug cartel leaders arrested in a ‘major coup’ for US

Mexico's Security Minister Rosa Icela Rodríguez informs of the detention of the drug traffickers. Henry Romero/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

US officials arrested two top leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel, one of the world’s biggest traffickers of fentanyl and cocaine.

Ismael Zambada García, also known as El Mayo, and the son of his long-time associate, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán were detained shortly after landing in Texas, part of a sting operation set up by the US Drug Enforcement Administration.

Mexican authorities said Friday that they were not informed of the operation until after arrests, with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador only finding out six hours after the two men were detained.

AD

The arrests are “a major coup for U.S. authorities that may also reshape the Mexican criminal landscape,” Reuters wrote; El Mayo had been on the US’ most-wanted list for decades. However, experts believe it will do little to stem the flow of drugs across the border: It takes just $3,600 and a web browser to set up a lab capable of producing $3 million worth of fentanyl.

Semafor Logo
AD