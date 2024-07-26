San Francisco arrives on the “late freight” to surveillance tech

The technology hub of San Francisco, one of the last holdouts on the use of policing tools from drones to facial recognition, is beginning to get comfortable with the controversial methods.

The city’s Board of Supervisors voted to ban facial recognition technology in 2019. But residents have been angered by what they see as a post-pandemic increase in crime, homelessness, and drugs, spurring lawmakers and voters to slowly back away from the anti-surveillance viewpoint. That has allowed law enforcement to experiment with the technology as the city deals with a significant shortage of police officers.

San Francisco will soon complete a rollout of 400 license plate readers made by Flock Safety that have the capability of notifying police immediately when a stolen or suspicious car enters the city limits, allowing them to apprehend suspects before they commit additional crimes.

“We’re on the late freight in using this technology,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in an interview with Semafor. “This is a real game changer for a department that has not had any use of helicopters, drones, or these kinds of cameras. They’ve been old school, just cops chasing robbers, and we can’t continue to move forward that way.”

The shifts come as the city’s place in the American imagination — as the home of the counterculture, the birthplace of the tech boom, and the poster child for downtown anarchy, all at once — reaches one of its periodic peaks.

“In my hometown of San Francisco, Democrat rule has turned the streets of our beautiful city into a cesspool of open encampments and open drug use,” the investor David Sacks told Republicans gathered in Milwaukee last week.

And as Vice President Kamala Harris moves closer to becoming her party’s presidential nominee, her background as a former district attorney of the city will likely bring it even more into the conversation.

But San Francisco isn’t immune from the national backlash against progressive policing and prosecutors.

On Thursday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, himself a former San Francisco mayor, ordered state and local agencies to begin removing homeless encampments.

Even as San Francisco gets comfortable with surveillance technology, the DA’s office and police are still deliberating on what is acceptable.

For instance, Jenkins said she has so far resisted the use of AI to write first drafts of police reports using bodycam footage. “I’m more of a proponent that we, as humans, need to be the ones sifting through what technology gathers for us,” she said. “I can cross examine a human witness or a human police officer to find out what sort of bias and other things may have played a role in an investigation. I can’t cross examine software.”

Jenkins has also banned the use of AI in the DA’s office to draft legal documents.

But the office is planning to use the technology to redact documents for facts that may indicate a suspects’ race, so that prosecutors can avoid using that identifier in a decision on whether to charge a suspect.