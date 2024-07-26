Russia’s central bank hikes interest rates as inflation continues to spiral

Russia’s inflationary problems will likely continue for as long as the war does

Sources: The Wall Street Journal , Financial Times

Russia may continue to lose its battle against inflation “as long as the war goes on,” a former Russian central bank official told The Wall Street Journal, thanks to huge military spending, growing labor shortages, and rising wages. Ultimately, the central bank has “little, if any influence on fiscal policy, and no influence on demography,” an economist said. That real wages have grown by almost 14%, however, means many Russians aren’t necessarily feeling the pinch, and the country finds itself unexpectedly in the midst of a “consumer spending boom,” the Financial Times reported. But economists forecast a slowdown, and one Russian oligarch predicted that money would get trapped in the country, “resulting in exorbitant real estate prices, inflated stock market values and low quality of life.”