Harris said she would ‘not be silent’ on Palestinian suffering in Gaza after talks with Netanyahu

It could be ‘savvy’ for Harris to take a tougher stance on Israel

Sources: The Guardian , The Wall Street Journal , The Hill

It would be politically “savvy” for Harris to change US policy toward Israel, argued the first Jewish appointee to resign from Biden’s administration in protest of the war in Gaza: “What better way to draw attention to the authoritarianism of Trump than for Harris to resoundly reject authoritarianism abroad?” But Harris should “tack to the center,” a Wall Street Journal columnist argued, instead of appeasing leftists, a minority of Democrat voters. Still, Gaza remains a top issue for voters in swing states like Michigan, and a more “even-handed” approach from Harris would mobilize groups that won Biden the presidency in 2020, a political activist told The Hill.