French railways massively disrupted by ‘malicious’ arson ahead of Olympics opening ceremony

Barriers prohibit access to river without clearance

Source: Le Monde

More than 40,000 steel barriers have been erected along the Seine, blocking access to the waterway for anyone that cannot show a QR code proving they have clearance for the area. “Rarely in peacetime has the French capital experienced such high levels of security,” Le Monde noted. On average, 30,000 security personnel are expected to be patrolling on any given day, with as many as 45,000 on “peak” days during the Games. “Everything is going according to plan,” a police official told the newspaper ahead of the arson attacks. “At this stage, we have no specific fears, but we obviously remain vigilant.”