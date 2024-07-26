Semafor Signals
French railways massively disrupted by ‘malicious’ arson ahead of Olympics opening ceremony
Insights from Sky News and Le Monde
The News
A series of arson attacks have hit French railways hours before the Olympics opening ceremony in Paris on Friday, with authorities describing them as massive “co-ordinated malicious acts… aimed at paralysing the network.”
Travelers face huge delays after major high-speed lines including those serving the Eurostar between London and Paris were disrupted, delays that are expected to last throughout the weekend.
Prosecutors in Paris opened a probe into the arson, which they argue undermines “fundamental national interests.” If a conviction is made, it would carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.
SIGNALS
Opening ceremony presents security challenges
Instead of hosting the Olympics opening ceremony in a stadium, France is launching the Games along the shores of the River Seine. It’s an unprecedented start for the Olympics, and poses unique security challenges for Paris. Nearly half a million spectators are expected to attend, and anti-terrorism police will be lining the riverbank and traveling along the Seine by boat, Sky News reported. Meanwhile, snipers will be posted on the roofs of nearby buildings, special forces will be deployed, and the center of Paris will be designated a temporary no-fly zone.
Barriers prohibit access to river without clearance
More than 40,000 steel barriers have been erected along the Seine, blocking access to the waterway for anyone that cannot show a QR code proving they have clearance for the area. “Rarely in peacetime has the French capital experienced such high levels of security,” Le Monde noted. On average, 30,000 security personnel are expected to be patrolling on any given day, with as many as 45,000 on “peak” days during the Games. “Everything is going according to plan,” a police official told the newspaper ahead of the arson attacks. “At this stage, we have no specific fears, but we obviously remain vigilant.”