The Mediterranean is on fire

Fires raged across parts of the Mediterranean, killing dozens in Algeria and forcing tens of thousands to evacuate in Greece and Italy. Two pilots were also killed during a firefighting mission in on the Greek island of Elvia.

As temperatures across the region soared close to 50 degrees Celsius — more than 120 degrees Fahrenheit — experts warn of potential new blazes and the expansion of existing ones.

We’ve collected analysis and reporting on the region’s climate emergency.