Sinead O’Connor has died at 56

Irish singer Sinead O’Connor — who became a global sensation after releasing a cover of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” — has died.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” her family told national broadcaster RTE in a statement. “Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

No cause of death was immediately given.

Her 17-year-old son Shane had died more than a year ago.

While O’Connor’s career produced 10 studio albums, her international reputation was centered around her outspoken views on spirituality, mental health, and women’s issues. She released her memoir Rememberings in 2021, detailing the highs and lows of her life.

We’ve curated her best interviews and articles detailing some of O’Connor’s most iconic moments as a musician and an activist.