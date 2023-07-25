Russia keeps expanding age limits for men to be conscripted

Moscow has passed several new laws in recent months that would expand the age limits for military conscription in the country, increasing the pool of men liable to be drafted.

Last year, the Kremlin announced plans to boost its military personnel to 1.5 million — more than 30% of its original figure — an ambitious target for the country in the midst of its war with Ukraine.

We’ve curated news and insights on what the new laws are and how they will make it harder for Russian men to evade conscription.