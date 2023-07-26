Hardliners are threatening to derail the GOP’s budget plans

House Republicans had hoped to start passing spending bills for next year’s budget before leaving Washington this week. On Tuesday, however, a small group of hardline conservatives threatened to scramble those plans, appearing together at a press conference where they all but called for a government shutdown later this year if their demands for deeper funding cuts aren’t met.

It marked the latest twist in the ongoing showdown between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the far-right flank of his conference. The half-dozen House Freedom Caucus members who gathered Tuesday were among the group that nearly blocked McCarthy from winning the gavel earlier this year.

At their press conference, they repeated familiar complaints that GOP leaders weren’t planning large enough cuts to government spending for next year. But the group also issued a new demand: Conservatives want to review all 12 appropriations bills for next year’s budget at once in order to add up their spending reductions, and then vote on them together, instead of having a few bills at a time dribble onto the floor each week.

Their stance, coupled with the party’s slim four-seat majority, threatens to tank the votes on two budget bills Republicans have planned for this week. One would fund the Agriculture Department, while the other would fund the Department of Veterans Affairs, among other programs.

“We’re sounding the warning call,” said Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz. “We’re begging our leadership, listen to us. Do not take us on a further irresponsible spending path.”

Conservatives are urging McCarthy to pass a budget that reduces spending by $130 billion below the levels outlined in the recent debt ceiling deal, without relying on tactics they’ve derided as budget gimmicks, like rescinding unused pots of funding from previous years. Any such bill would almost certainly be rejected by the Democratic controlled Senate — but the hardliners said they weren’t troubled by that possibility.

“We should not fear a government shutdown,” Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., said at a HFC press conference. “Most of what we do up here is bad anyway. Most of what we do up here hurts the American people.”

Other conservatives echoed Good and downplayed the possibility of Republicans being held responsible for another shutdown. “I’m not scared to shut down,” Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., told Semafor. “We make the right call and then whatever happens, happens.”