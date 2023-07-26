Facing more nimble rivals, OpenAI won’t bend … yet

Customers have asked to run OpenAI models on non-Microsoft cloud services or on their own local servers, but OpenAI has no immediate plans to offer such options, according to people familiar with the matter.

That means there’s one area where rivals of the ChatGPT creator have an edge: flexibility.

To use OpenAI’s technology, paying customers have two choices: They can go directly through OpenAI or through investment partner Microsoft, which has inked a deal to be the exclusive cloud service for OpenAI.

Microsoft will not allow OpenAI’s models to be available on other cloud providers, according to a person briefed on the matter. Companies that exclusively use rivals, such as Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud or Oracle, can’t be OpenAI customers.

But Microsoft would allow OpenAI models to be offered “on premises” in which customers build their own servers. Creating such solutions would pose some challenges, particularly around OpenAI’s intellectual property. But it is technically feasible, this person said.

Spokespeople from OpenAI and Microsoft declined to comment.

Right now, every time customers access OpenAI models, they are sending data to Sam Altman’s company or Microsoft. They are also paying for the cloud computing costs for each query.

For companies with sensitive data or that can’t send data to the cloud because of regulatory reasons, OpenAI isn’t an option. And companies that would rather build their own servers instead of paying cloud computing costs might opt for alternatives.

Microsoft does offer a “hybrid cloud” option to customers, where companies can take advantage of the cloud while storing sensitive data on local servers. But even with that solution, companies would still be required to send some data to Microsoft in order to utilize OpenAI models.