Barbiemania hits Russia, but the doll has a complicated legacy there

Barbie won’t be officially released in Russia, since Warner Bros. stopped doing business in the country after it invaded Ukraine.

But Barbiemania has nonetheless swept Russia.

Residents are “dressing up in pink, going to Barbie-themed parties and living out their Barbie dreams,” The Moscow Times reported, accompanied by photos of Russian Barbie fans decked out in hot pink or in their favorite Barbie costume.

Fans might also help to fund the unofficial and legally dubious release of the movie in Russia, per local news reports.

The Barbie craze recalls the somewhat complicated legacy of the doll in Russia.