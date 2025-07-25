Trump’s approval rating approaches record low

Thirty-seven percent of American adults approve of the job that President Donald Trump is doing, according to Gallup.

It’s the lowest reading of his second term and close to his lowest ever (34%, at the end of his first term).

His approval rating among independents has sunk to 29%, on par with his lowest-ever rating among these voters and a decline of 17 points since January.

The poll, conducted in the days after Trump signed his massive tax cuts-and-spending bill into law, shows voters losing confidence in Trump’s handling of the federal budget in particular — only 29% approve of his stewardship there, down from 43% in March.

The data underscores the challenge the White House will face as it looks to sell Trump’s policies as winners for the economy. His policy on Iran fared better, with 42% of respondents approving.