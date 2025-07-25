Events Email Briefings
Scott Galloway on money, marketing, and masculinity

Ben Smith and Max Tani
Updated Jul 25, 2025, 8:49am EDT
media
The Scene

Listen to the latest episode of Mixed Signals here.

Scott Galloway has become ubiquitous in the new media world — he hosts 6 podcasts and counting — and he’s emerged as a voice for an underserved audience of young men on the left.

This week, Ben and Max talk to the Pivot co-host about how he turned a career in marketing into a new kind of media stardom, how much money his podcasts make him, and why he’s become so vocal about masculinity.

They also talk about how podcasts will become the new target for political campaigns and which Democrats are calling him up in anticipation of the 2028 election.

Sign up for Semafor Media's Sunday newsletter: https://www.semafor.com/newsletters/media

For more from Think with Google, check out ThinkwithGoogle.com.

Find us on X: @semaforben, @maxwelltani

If you have a tip or a comment, please email us mixedsignals@semafor.com

Follow Mixed Signals from Semafor Media

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | Other Platforms