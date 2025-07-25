Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Paramount merger sparks anger in Hollywood

Jul 25, 2025, 6:45am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Protestors outside the theatre where The Late Show is taped.
Ryan Murphy/Reuters

US regulators approved an $8.4 billion merger between Paramount and Skydance, after Paramount settled a $16 million lawsuit with President Donald Trump.

Paramount also canceled The Late Show last week, shortly after host Stephen Colbert called the settlement a “big, fat bribe.

It’s not the only Paramount show to be critical of the merger: South Park celebrated a new $1.5 billion deal by releasing an episode depicting Trump in bed with Satan and mocking the network for capitulating to his demands.

Some of Paramount’s “biggest stars are openly hostile to both it and the president,” WIRED noted, which may be a problem: Skydance’s owner is a Trump ally and the Federal Communications Commission chair is a Trump appointee.

Tom Chivers
AD