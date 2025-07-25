France to recognize a Palestinian state

French President Emmanuel Macron said his country would recognize the state of Palestine, becoming the first G7 nation to do so.

“The urgency today is to end the war in Gaza and for the civilian population to be rescued,” Macron wrote on X.

The surprise decision “enraged” Israeli officials — Israel’s prime minister said the state would become “a launchpad to annihilate Israel” — while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the move was “reckless.”

Meanwhile US and Israeli negotiators left Gaza peace talks held in Qatar after accusing Hamas of not “acting in good faith.” But the international mood is shifting away from the US and Israeli position as famine-like conditions grip Gaza.