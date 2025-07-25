Events Email Briefings
Emirates is on one of aviation’s biggest hiring sprees

Jul 25, 2025, 8:17am EDT
An Emirates Airlines Airbus A380 is parked at Cairo International Airport, Egypt.
Amr Abdallah Dalsh/File Photo/Reuters

Emirates is hiring, and it’s one of aviation’s biggest recruitment drives.

The world’s largest long-haul airline is opening 17,300 new jobs this fiscal year (ending March 31) across cabin crew, pilots, engineering, and ground services to support the airline’s global network growth and increasing passenger demand.

A chart showing the revenue of Emirates Group over the years.

The carrier — the world’s most profitable airline with a $5.8 billion annual net income last year — is considered a desirable employer for its tax-free salaries, housing and education allowances, travel perks, and profit-sharing. Annual compensation for experienced pilots can reach $320,000, while the starting salary for cabin crew is around $3,000 a month.

The growth of Emirates, Etihad, and Qatar Airways — along with the launch of Riyadh Air and a Saudi budget carrier — has fueled regional poaching and sparked concerns of a UK “pilot shortage,” as airlines there struggle to match Gulf pay, The Telegraph reported.

