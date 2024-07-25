Why age carries so much weight in US politics

Aging leaders can lead to biased policymaking

Sources: The Atlantic , Ones and Tooze , The Economist

Gerontocracy is “plutocracy’s cousin,” insofar as power concentrated in the hands of old people who are often also rich leads to policies that benefit this group, such as welfare spending that is weighted toward seniors, a columnist argued in The Atlantic in 2020. In the US, federal spending per annum on elderly people and children sits at a ratio of about 2:1, which rises to around 7:1 if education is factored out, Cameron Abadi noted in Foreign Policy’s Ones and Tooze podcast. But Biden has not really ruled as a gerontocrat, a conservative writer argued in The Economist: He cobbled together a diverse electoral coalition in 2020, and has shown vigor — even aggressiveness — on issues like green energy and Ukraine.