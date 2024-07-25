US stocks see biggest drop in two years on tech selloff

US stock markets recorded their worst losses since 2022 on Wednesday as investors sold their shares in tech companies.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq index plunged by 3.6%, the S&P 500 fell 2.3%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 1.2%.

The losses came after disappointing financial results from Tesla and Google’s parent company Alphabet, with further key reports due next week from companies including Apple, Microsoft, and Meta.

AD

“Signs of nervousness around tech stocks began to creep up in recent weeks,” reported Reuters, pointing to Wall Street’s “vulnerability to any weakness in the Big Tech trade.”