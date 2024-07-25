Putin plays diplomat in meeting with Assad, as trilateral alliance with Turkey floated

Normalization of Turkey-Syria relations would ‘mark a setback’ for US

Sources: Bloomberg , Middle East Eye

The normalization of ties between Turkey and Syria would present a new problem for the US and “mark a setback” for it in the already troubled region, Bloomberg argued. The push for rapprochement is part of both Russia and China’s strategy to challenge the US as the main diplomatic power in the region. US troops stationed in northeast Syria in support of its Kurdish allies are also an unwelcome presence that Putin and Assad are trying to get rid of, the outlet added. “The long-term implications are clear,” an analyst told Middle East Eye. “Assad is too weak to do much against the Americans,” but Syria and Turkey, working together, would also be stronger in countering American influence.