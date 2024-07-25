New HIV infections are falling, but prevention remains a problem

First reduce infections, then find a cure, UNAIDS says

Sources: Axios , The Economist , UNAIDS

Ahead of the 25th International AIDS Conference this week, scientists announced that a seventh known individual appeared “cured” of HIV after receiving a stem cell transplant. Experts aren’t exactly sure why: The donor wasn’t immune to HIV, suggesting that “something complex is going on” in the immune system’s response, which, if elucidated, could be replicated by future drug therapies, The Economist wrote. And while an HIV vaccine or cure would represent a “potential breakthrough” in treating the disease, it would not necessarily end the pandemic — rather, the “primary objective” of public health officials should be to keep cutting new infections, UNAIDS argued in its report.



