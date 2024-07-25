Events Newsletters
Mizy Clifton
Mizy Clifton
Jul 25, 2024, 9:27am EDT
politicsNorth America

Netanyahu to meet with Biden, Trump

Craig Hudson/Reuters
The News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, D.C. on Thursday.

He is also due to meet former US President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Friday, an announcement that sparked anger in the Biden administration, Politico reported.

The meetings follow Netanyahu’s defiant and divisive speech to US lawmakers on Wednesday, where he asserted that “Israel will not relent” in its military campaign in Gaza, and described protesters calling for a ceasefire as “Iran’s useful idiots.”

Officials close to Biden suggested he would take a tougher tone with Netanyahu on the progress of the ceasefire deal, as he was no longer constrained by re-election considerations.

