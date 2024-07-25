Events Newsletters
Claire Cameron
Claire Cameron
Updated Jul 25, 2024, 6:57am EDT
techNorth America

AI models could collapse if trained on their own materials, study shows

FILE PHOTO: Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of the words "Artificial Intelligence AI" in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters
The News

Artificial intelligence models could “collapse” within just a few generations if trained on data they generate themselves. A new study in Nature modeled what happens to several different kinds of AI, including large language models like those underpinning ChatGPT, if they run out of human-produced information and start training on data they make themselves.

Researchers found that models degenerate fast, losing their original abilities and triggering a “cascading effect” of compounding errors. As more of the internet becomes AI-generated material that is then fed back into the models, there could be a tipping point where online content becomes “poisoned,” the researchers warned, and it becomes harder or even impossible to access real, original information.

