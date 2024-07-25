China’s relationship with the US is in for a reckoning

Consumer left to bear the price of a ‘trade off’

Sources: The New York Times , CNN , Tax Foundation

As president, Biden has raised tariffs on Chinese imports in “strategic industries,” like semiconductors and clean energy, and he maintained most Trump-era tariffs, too. As a result, prices for consumer goods like suitcases and shoes are still far higher now than they were before Trump’s tariffs went in place, and some retailers have had to pass the toll down to their increasingly cost-weary customers. Some estimates suggest, if left in place, the Trump-Biden tariffs will slow the US economy noticeably. “If you want to get to the point where the U.S. maintains and regains leadership in these technological areas, you’re going to have to pay more. And it’s not clear it’ll work,” one economist told the Times. ”